Body of Essex man recovered following wake incident at Miami Beach Park in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The body of an Essex man was recovered Monday morning after his boat hit a wake at Miami Beach Park in Middle River over the weekend, according to a Maryland Natural Resources Police spokesperson.

Todd Andrew Foehrkolb, 57, was found near the mouth of Seneca Creek in the area of Miami Beach Park by the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 7:40 a.m. First responders had initially been called to the area at 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of a person in the water.

Related: Search continues for missing boater after wake incident at Miami Beach Park

Authorities reported that Foehrkolb fell from his boat after colliding with the wake and did not resurface.

Baltimore County Police Marine Unit officers and Baltimore County Fire personnel helped with the search and recovery efforts.

The spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that an autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Maryland Natural Resources Police continue to investigate the matter.