Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Body of 39-year-old woman found at Patapsco Valley State Park in Halethorpe Monday

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

The body of a woman was found in Patapsco Valley State Park in Halethorpe on Monday, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

At 3:30pm, officers would respond to the scene at Lost Lake after getting a call regarding a deceased adult.

Upon arrival, police identified the adult as a 39-year-old woman who was from the Silver Spring area.

The autopsy will be handled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police are carrying out the investigation, as the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are unknown.

APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR