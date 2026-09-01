Body of 39-year-old woman found at Patapsco Valley State Park in Halethorpe Monday

The body of a woman was found in Patapsco Valley State Park in Halethorpe on Monday, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

At 3:30pm, officers would respond to the scene at Lost Lake after getting a call regarding a deceased adult.

Upon arrival, police identified the adult as a 39-year-old woman who was from the Silver Spring area.

The autopsy will be handled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police are carrying out the investigation, as the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are unknown.