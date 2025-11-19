Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BJ's Wholesale Club looking to build new store in place of old Walmart on Putty Hill Avenue

TOWSON, Md. — It's been over a year since the Walmart at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue in Towson shuttered.

Since then the building's sat vacant.

That may not be the case for long, however, because BJ's Wholesale Clubs is looking to build a new store in its place.

While plans for the project await various approvals from the County, construction is projected to begin sometime in 2027.

If all goes according to plan, the new BJ's would open in mid-2028.

The Walmart said it closed up due to lower performance.

