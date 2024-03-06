Walmart closing Putty Hill Avenue store for not meeting "financial expectations"

TOWSON, Md. — A local Walmart is closing its doors next month.

The store at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue in Towson will shutter on April 5, according to a company spokesperson.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a careful and thoughtful review process," the company said in a statement. "We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, this store hasn’t performed as well as we hoped."

Walmart says all store workers will be paid through June 14, while also having the opportunity to transfer to another location.

Eligible employees choosing not to transfer, will receive severance.

"We hope most of the 207 associates at this store will want to continue their careers with Walmart by transferring to another nearby store," the company said.

Customers using the store's pharmacy can have their prescriptions transferred to another area Walmart.

Currently there are 60 Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Maryland, employing 17,350 associates. The next closest are in Cockeysville and Nottingham.

The company says it has no plans to close other stores in the region.

