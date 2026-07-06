MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Residents at a Middle River mobile home park are dealing with the fallout from repeated power outages that began Friday night, leaving spoiled food, no showers, and sweltering conditions — especially for elderly neighbors and families on fixed incomes.

Louis Woodliff said the outages at Biscayne Bay Village started Friday night into Saturday morning. When he woke up Monday, the power was out again.

"When I got up this morning, there was no power and I'm thinking, what the hell? So my sister called me she thought she give me a rundown. She says, yeah, they cut all the power off," Woodliff said.

Biscayne Bay Village residents lose food, sleep as power outages drag on through weekend Biscayne Bay Village hit by repeated BGE power outages

The repeated outages have taken a toll on refrigerators and freezers throughout the community.

"But all the food that we have in the refrigerator, uh, the icebox. That is gone because number one, there's no electricity keeping the refrigerator running function. So our food goes bad. You can't eat it. I had to throw out some ice cream yesterday," Woodliff said.

One neighbor, Tim, described seeing elderly residents struggling through the outages.

"Not fun. I mean, we've seen, um, elderly walking up and down. They say they're dealing with the same thing we're dealing with, um, I mean there was a lady, Miss Deb, she was walking with her cane and she was saying, you know, she can't, you know, uh, can't shower, can't eat," Tim said.

Power returned to the community just minutes before I arrived — earlier than expected. Residents said their last text from BGE indicated power would not be restored until 11 p.m. Monday night.

With more storms in the forecast, Woodliff said he is taking precautions. I found him charging his solar lights just in case. A neighbor, Anderson, said with 4 kids home from school for the summer, he hopes the worst of the severe weather has passed.

"I think we get one clear day and then the next 3 or 4 more thunderstorms. So it's like, do you go out and buy food or or no? You don't know what to do," Anderson said.

Anderson said he will hold off buying more groceries for fear of having to throw them out again.

BGE said it is not aware of a specific problem with Biscayne Bay Village. Residents say they are simply hoping the power stays on through the next round of storms.

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