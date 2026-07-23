BGE and Exelon mentor future energy leaders through STEM Academy at UMBC this week

CATONSVILLE, Md. — BGE and Exelon are mentoring the future leaders of the energy industry this week.

High schoolers from across the region were chosen to be a part of the Exelon Foundation STEM Academy.

The program is hosted at UMBC and gives students the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, learn about different careers, and learn how to tackle real-world challenges.

The week will end with a presentation and competition to showcase what the students have learned through their time in the program.