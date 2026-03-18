Baltimore Symphony Orchestra expands Oregon Ridge summer concerts to two nights for 250th anniversary

A beloved summer tradition in Baltimore County is getting even bigger this year.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced it will return to Oregon Ridge for two nights instead of one as part of Maryland’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The Star-Spangled 250 concerts will take place July 3 and 4, featuring live music, fireworks, and community celebration.

"Having the BSO at Oregon Ridge is a tradition so many families look forward to each year. The fact that we’ll be hosting two nights this year makes it even more special," [Name] said.

For the first time in years, community members can audition for a chance to perform the national anthem with the orchestra.

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