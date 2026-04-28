Baltimore nonprofit working to make sure no student is left hungry

TIMONIUM, Md. — Hunger doesn’t take the weekend off, that's the reality for many people including young students.

But one Baltimore nonprofit is working to combat that, one backpack at a time.

Tuesday, volunteers in Timonium were working hard to make sure no kid goes home hungry.

It's the mission of Baltimore nonprofit Weekend Backpacks Baltimore.

“Weekend Backpacks packs bags of non-perishable food that we distribute each week of the school year so that those kids and their families have meals that they can eat throughout the weekend and Monday those kids are fueled and ready to learn," Executive Director Fred Hassell explained.

Volunteers pack about 2,000 bags a week, servicing Baltimore City and two Baltimore County schools.

Richard Soypher has been volunteering with the nonprofit for about five years.

“It feels good to see young kids who can appreciate kids that are maybe age wise similar to them but not economically similar to them they have a need for food," Soypher.

Hassell told WMAR-2 News that it's about more than food.

“The anxiety piece comes into play because they never know where their next meal is going to come from, so we’re delivering these kids a little bit of peace of mind to say 'hey, there is a box of Mac and Cheese in the cupboard at home.'”

He's also noticed a decrease in absenteeism in the kids they help.

Soypher said that helping kids like this has been the biggest reward.

“I do it for this cause but it does a lot for me too.”

Weekend Backpacks will be holding a fundraiser with the Ravens on Monday.

Head here for more information.