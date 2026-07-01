Baltimore County to create new economic advisory board

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Calling all businesses to Baltimore County.

The county announced new recommendations to help grow the local economy Wednesday.

Officials recommended removing barriers for the county approval process, removing educational barriers that better align with the communities needs and creating more affordable housing.

The main recommendation is to create a public private county business development advisory board called the Baltimore County Business Development Retention Corporation.

This will be a board made up of volunteers appointed by the county executive. They will advise the county government on how to attract investment, create jobs and retain business in the area.

"Economic development is ultimately about creating opportunities for employers, entrepreneurs to invest here, opportunities for young people to build their careers here, and for families to build their future," President and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee Mark Anthony Thomas said.

The county is following other jurisdictions such as Montgomery and Prince George's counties which have successfully adopted boards such as this to grow their local economy.

Baltimore County is the second highest local economy in the state behind Montgomery County.

This will allow for both public and private funds to grow economic development.

They said that the additional revenue will support schools, public safety and parks.

The county council will vote on legislation to create the development board in the next few months.

"By adopting this new strategy and structure, we will position Baltimore County to leverage all of our assets in a way that sends a message that Baltimore County is open for business," former partner at DLA Piper law firm Paul Tiburzi said.