Baltimore County teachers part of historic Barbershop quartet victory

TOWSON, Md. — A Barbershop quartet featuring two Baltimore County Public School teachers became the first female quartet to win the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Quartet Contest in the organization’s 88-year history.

GQ claimed the championship on July 4 in St. Louis during the Barbershop Harmony Society's 2026 International Convention, beating 51 other quartets from around the world.

The quartet includes Katie Gillis, a professional singer, farmer and potter; Ali Hauger, a Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts graduate who teaches kindergarten at Colgate Elementary School; Amanda Sandroni, a vocal music teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary School; and Samantha Tramack, a music teacher in Virginia.

According to the Barbershop Harmony Society, GQ performed six songs across three rounds, showcasing music from Broadway, pop, Americana, and other genres.

"Their high-energy performances are known for impeccable tuning, rich texture, and passionate presentation," the Society said in a release.

The win comes after years of climbing the international rankings. GQ finished fourth in 2022, the first Barbershop Harmony Society international competition to include non-male competitors, and placed fifth in 2025.

Founded in 1938 as an all-male organization, the Barbershop Harmony Society opened its membership to all singers in 2018.

Maryland musicians also found success in the International Chorus Contest. Parkside Harmony, directed by Amanda Sandroni's husband, Vince Sandroni, placed fifth. The Parkville High School graduate teaches music at Cockeysville Middle School.

