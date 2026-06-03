Baltimore County students earn thousands for schools by keeping communities clean

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Students in Baltimore County are being rewarded for keeping their communities clean.

The county's Clean Green 15 challenge encourages students to pick up litter and earn environmental grants for their schools.

Their work was honored this afternoon at a ceremony in Cockeysville.

This year, participants completed more than 800 cleanups and collected about 3600 bags of trash.

29 schools will share more than $41,000 for environmental projects.

The program has been helping reduce litter and protect local waterways for the past 14 years.