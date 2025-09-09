Baltimore County softball coach accused of raping minor, police fear more victims

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County softball coach has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor and soliciting child pornography.

Police say Michael J. Pusateri, 59, most recently coached a team associated with the Parkville Recreation Council.

He also volunteered as an assistant softball coach at Kenwood High School, along with other leagues in the Middle River and Overlea-Fullerton area.

"Given Pusateri’s background in coaching, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward," Baltimore County Police said in a release.

Kenwood High Principal Catherine Smith sent a letter to parents on Tuesday calling the allegations disturbing and a violation of school policies.

"Mr. Pusateri is barred from BCPS property and has not served as a volunteer coach at Kenwood High School since the spring," wrote Smith.

The letter goes onto notify parents who to contact if they have any questions or concerns.

"We understand that students and staff who know Mr. Pusateri may have questions about this news and may need to speak with someone to process their feelings in a safe space. Staff will be available to connect with students and staff, please contact 443-809-0153 for assistance."

Anyone with information for police can call their Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

Court records show Pusateri was accused of domestic related child abuse back in July, at which time a Baltimore County judge issued a sweeping temporary restraining order, that was later made permanent.

He's currently being held without bail.