Baltimore County seeks input on future of Dundalk, Randallstown aquatic centers

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County has launched a public survey to gather community input on the future of the aquatic centers in Dundalk and Randallstown.

Baltimore County's Department of Recreation and Parks will take over operations following the conclusion of the current lease with the Y of Central Maryland.

The survey can be found here.

This news comes after the YMCA notified the county that it would not renew the lease.

As a result, officials began exploring solutions that serve the needs of the community, which is why the survey will play "a vital role in determining how the pools can best serve residents."

"These pools have long served our families, seniors, and communities," Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said. "We want to hear from the people who use them today and those who could benefit from them in the future. Community input will help shape the best path forward for these facilities."

The survey asks residents about their current use of indoor pools, preferred hours of operation desired aquatic programs, payment preferences and other factors that would influence how often they visit.

The Y will continue operating the pool through August 31.