Baltimore County seeks developer to transform Security Square Mall into mixed-use community hub

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County officially announced Thursday its request for proposals to redevelop Security Square Mall into a mixed-use community hub, marking the end of the traditional mall format for the 52-year-old shopping center.

The mall, built in 1972, has struggled with retail vacancies in recent years, including the loss of major anchor stores like Macy's and Sears. Now, county officials and mall owners want to transform 69 of the mall's 88 acres into an entirely new concept.

"The overall vision is that we give the residents in that side of the county some of the same resources and attention that we have given to other parts of the county," Baltimore County councilman Julian Jones Jr. said.

Jones serves on the Baltimore County Council representing District 4.

"But over the last two decades, it has seen some hard times. You have seen a decline in some tenancy and so this is an effort to really jump-start redevelopment and redevelopment has been the focus of the county for many years," Sameer Sidh said.

Sidh is the senior deputy administrative officer for Baltimore County.

The West Baltimore County Redevelopment Authority will oversee the development process. The total project cost will depend on the size and scope of designs proposed by developers.

"We need developers that have experience doing this type of large scale redevelopment activity," Sidh said.

County officials say they're open to various approaches to the redevelopment.

"We'll entertain proposals that seek to keep the mall in place and keep its operation going and we'll entertain proposals that seek to renovate or potentially demolish the mall," Sidh said.

Jones believes the location makes it ideal for this type of transformation.

"At the end of the day we would like that place to be vibrant and everybody to be happy no matter where they live, it is a wonderful location in Baltimore county its sitting right there on route 70 and 695 so it has a lot of upsides it just needs a little spark to help get going," Jones said.

Developers have until December 22 to submit their proposals. The county plans to select a development partner by next spring.

