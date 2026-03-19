Baltimore County school placed on lockdown after car backfiring noise mistaken for possible gunshots

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Sparrows Point Middle and High Schools were placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning.

The emergency was prompted by a loud noise that some mistook for possible gunshots.

According to a school letter sent to student parents, "the loud noise came from a vehicle that backfired."

The lockdown was implemented at 10:50am, and lifted at 11:29am, per Baltimore County school officials.

As per school policy, no one is permitted to enter or leave the building during a lockdown.

Protocol requires classes to be paused and students and staff to remain in a secure location throughout.