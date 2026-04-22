Baltimore County school hosts 'Create with Kindness' event to help families navigate social media safely

ESSEX, Md. — Parents, students, and educators came together at Eastern Technical High School in Essex for a "Create with Kindness" event to discuss safe social media use.

Baltimore County school hosts event to build safe social media habits Baltimore County school hosts event to build safe social media habits

The goal of the Baltimore County event is to help families navigate social media together and build healthy digital habits.

Organizers say it is not only about parents guiding their kids on safety but also learning from them, such as how to identify misinformation.

"The most empowering way to make the decisions is when you bring both halves together to talk about their experiences, but then also kind of create those those guidelines for their households together," an organizer said.

They hope families leave feeling more informed and better equipped to navigate social media together at home.

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