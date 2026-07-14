Baltimore County residents get free pool access at CCBC campuses this summer

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County has partnered with the Community College of Baltimore County to open pool facilities at its Essex, Dundalk and Catonsville campuses to the public during community hours this summer.

For years, Baltimore County residents looking to swim had to know someone with a pool or pay hundreds of dollars for a swim club membership. The county lacks its own outdoor swimming pools, unlike Baltimore City.

The partnership launched last year at the Essex campus and expanded this year to include the Dundalk and Catonsville campuses.

Donna Read, who swims at both the Essex and Dundalk locations, said the program has opened doors for her.

"It's given me the opportunity to swim, get to know some people and also just participate in something I wouldn't be outgoing enough to do without the county doing this," Read said.

John Reed, the CCBC Wellness Department coordinator, said the program's growth was driven by strong community turnout.

"The response has been phenomenal. A lot of people have been coming out last summer was really successful so we decided to expand it for all of our campuses so Dundalk's and Catonsville's pools as well. And again the response has been great, a lot of community members are coming out especially on these hot days to get a little reprieve from the weather," Reed said.

The pools are staffed with lifeguards positioned around each edge, and life jackets are available for those who need them.

Read said the environment at the facilities has been welcoming.

"The facility is clean, the people are friendly, the kids are well behaved and if they do anything they correct them very appropriately," Read said.

Community hours are limited to a maximum number of participants. Residents can register online. Call 443-840-4500 to reach the hotline to see if pools are at capacity.

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