Baltimore County Public School Superintendent lays out 100 day plan

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The new Baltimore County Public School's Superintendent laid out his first 100 day plan at a press conference Monday.

Dr. Bill Heiser's plan consisted of four points; invest in the school system, increase student achievement, improve operations and engage with the community.

"So the 100 day plan will put BCPS in a great position to ensure that we're advancing excellence together," Heiser said.

During the first 30 days the superintendent will asses academic performance through school visits and instructional monitoring. Afterwards, he will collect data and use that information to create the school systems standards.

As a former principle Heiser said he wants to sit down and listen to school leaders and staff about where they see the need for improvements. He said that he will also listen to their suggestions on staffing as more and more seasoned educators are retiring.

He said his main goals are to increase transparency and community engagement.

"We'll implement a formal rapid response communication protocol for emerging issues. Issues come up in school systems, certainly in large school districts. We want to make sure that we respond appropriately, rapidly and responsibly," Heiser said.

He will begin this intiative by hosting multiple "Meet the Superintendent events" at local schools throughout the summer.

The first will be held on July 9, at Pine Grove Middle School at 6 p.m.