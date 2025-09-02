Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Baltimore County Public Library's Adult Reading Challenge is back

Books,In,Public,Library,,Shallow,Dof.
Connel/Shutterstock.com
Books fill shelves in a library.
Books,In,Public,Library,,Shallow,Dof.
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Libraries announced on Tuesday that their Adult Reading Challenge, "Be Well-Read Bingo," has returned.

The challenge runs from Tuesday, September 2, through Friday, October 24, and readers who complete a bingo row can pick up a B Social tote while supplies last.

You can play either through the Beanstack app or with a printed game board, available online or at any Baltimore County Public Library branch.

To fill out spots on your bingo board, you have to complete a variety of activities, such as recommending a book to a friend, reading a prize winner, attending an in-person adult program at the library, reading something scary, and listening to an audiobook.

You can find more information about participating by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR