Baltimore County Public Library's Adult Reading Challenge is back

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Libraries announced on Tuesday that their Adult Reading Challenge, "Be Well-Read Bingo," has returned.

The challenge runs from Tuesday, September 2, through Friday, October 24, and readers who complete a bingo row can pick up a B Social tote while supplies last.

You can play either through the Beanstack app or with a printed game board, available online or at any Baltimore County Public Library branch.

To fill out spots on your bingo board, you have to complete a variety of activities, such as recommending a book to a friend, reading a prize winner, attending an in-person adult program at the library, reading something scary, and listening to an audiobook.

You can find more information about participating by clicking here.