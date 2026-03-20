Baltimore County program uses comedy and real stories to help people fight against suicidal thoughts

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A new program in Baltimore County is using comedy and real stories to fight suicidal thoughts.

The Baltimore County Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard hosted "One Degree of Separation," an event that combines stand-up comedy with mental health first aid education.

A new Baltimore County program called "One Degree of Separation" uses stand-up comedy and real stories to help fight depression and suicidal thoughts. Baltimore County program uses comedy to fight suicidal thoughts

"They do a little comedy show. They tell a little bit of their own stories and challenges with depression and suicidal ideation. They come together as a panel and really talk about how we can have conversations about suicide and depression and how we can help each other," said Susan Starnes, integrated primary prevention program manager with the Maryland National Guard.

An event earlier today was just for military personnel and veterans. However, there is one open to the public tonight from 6 to 8:15 at the Randallstown Community Center off Resource Drive.

Tonight's event also includes a resource fair and free gun locks for adults.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

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