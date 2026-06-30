Baltimore County Police unveil new cruisers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County police vehicles are getting a glow up.

The department unveiled their new cruiser design at police headquarters Tuesday.

The vehicles have improvements such as updated computers and center consoles, more modernized synchronized lights and air conditioning for those in custody.

The exterior design also includes the Baltimore County name and 100% reflective decals to help make police more visible and recognizable for the public.

"Not only do these new decals look great, but they'll make our officers even more visible," Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said. "Whenever people are in an emergency, they look for someone to help them. Whenever they see one of these new cars arriving on the scene, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the Baltimore County Police Department is there with them."

Those in attendance got a special up close look at the cruisers, even getting a tour of the inside of the new vehicles.

This marks the biggest change to the fleet's look in over 30 years.

25 vehicles have been outfitted with these updates and are expected to hit the streets within the next few months.

"This is the next chapter in the evolution of the police department's vehicles. A chapter that reflects a more modern Baltimore County Police Department and honors the traditions and values that have long guided this department," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.