Baltimore County Police probe fatal Pikesville crash that killed infant, driver

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash in Pikesville that left two people dead, including an infant.

Detectives were notified Tuesday of the death of 1-year-old Nova Hill, a passenger in a 2016 Nissan Rogue involved in a crash near Old Court Road and Harden Lane.

Officers responded to the crash on February 12, at 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the Nissan was driving westbound on Old Court Road before it crossed the center lane and crashed into a 2018 Audi Q5 driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 31-year-old Sydney Jones, died at a local hospital later that day. The driver of the Audi was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team.