Baltimore County Police officer rescues stranded dog from Dundalk rooftop on Tuesday

DUNDALK, Md. — A Baltimore County Police officer saved a stranded dog on a rooftop in Dundalk on Tuesday.

It happened in the 300 block of Pine Street in Dundalk.

According to police, the dog was on the rooftop of a two-story townhouse and was unable to get down.

Once officers got to the scene, they were able to talk with a neighbor who would allow them to go into their home to gain access to the roof.

Officer A. Flores went to the second-floor back window and climbed onto the roof. Once there, she sat down and calmly convinced the dog to come to her.

Baltimore County Police Baltimore County Police Officer Rescues Stranded Dog from Rooftop

Pictures show Officer Flores smiling and holding the dog.

Baltimore County Police Baltimore County Police Officer Rescues Stranded Dog from Rooftop

County firefighters arrived shortly after to start the process of getting both Officer Flores and the dog down from the roof.

Baltimore County Police Baltimore County Police Officer Rescues Stranded Dog from Rooftop

Officer Flores eased her way down the aerial ladder holding the dog in one arm. Thanks to the fire crews, they were both safely back on the ground.

Baltimore County Police Baltimore County Police Officer Rescues Stranded Dog from Rooftop

Police believe the dog climbed through an open upstairs window, which had been left open. The dog will remain in the care of animal services until its owner can be located.