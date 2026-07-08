Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in the 6100 block of Talles Road

Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in the 6100 block of Talles Road
Dominick Philippe-Auguste
Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in the 6100 block of Talles Road
Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in the 6100 block of Talles Road
Posted
and last updated

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Baltimore County Police say residents in the 6100 block of Talles Road can expect a presence from law enforcement in the area.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR