Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in the 6100 block of Talles Road

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Baltimore County Police say residents in the 6100 block of Talles Road can expect a presence from law enforcement in the area.

Residents in the 6100 block of Talles Road, 21207, can expect a police presence as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. PIO is enroute to the location. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/m1ZyqoPX6Z — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 8, 2026

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.