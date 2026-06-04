Baltimore County police investigating crash that killed 72-year-old woman

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A woman is dead following a crash in Baltimore County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involved two cars: a 2017 Nissan Sentra and a 2023 Toyota RAV 4.

When police arrived on scene, they found 72-year-old Francine White, the driver of the Sentra, injured. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the Nissan was traveling northbound on Reisterstown Road and was attempting to make a left turn from the center lane into a parking lot when it and the Toyota RAV 4 collided.

At the time of the crash, the RAV4 was traveling southbound.

This incident remains under investigation.