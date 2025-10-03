Baltimore County Police honor fallen officer with $25,000 donation to animal shelter

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Police and Exile Gym presented a $25,000 check to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter in memory of Officer Amy Caprio, marking the largest donation in the fundraiser's seven-year history.

The donation came from the Amy Caprio Classic, a powerlifting event hosted by Officer Joshua Phipps for the past four years at Exile Gym. The fundraiser honors Caprio, a Baltimore County police officer who died in the line of duty in 2018.

"It is my privilege to present a check to BARCS in the memory of Amy Caprio in the amount of $25,000," Phipps said.

The public fundraising event continues Caprio's legacy through her love of animals, making BARCS the annual beneficiary.

WATCH: Baltimore County Police donate $25,000 to animal shelter in memory of fallen officer

"This is the least we could do for her to keep her memory alive," Phipps said.

BARCS officials expressed gratitude for the significant contribution, which comes as the shelter faces ongoing overcrowding challenges. As a nonprofit organization, BARCS relies heavily on community support to operate.

"It's not just special because of the money that's raised that helps us save thousands of animals but it's very special to be included in the memory of Amy Caprio," Bailey Deacon said.

The shelter serves as Maryland's largest animal rescue facility, taking in 12,000 animals annually.

Phipps emphasized the community impact of the growing annual event, which brings together law enforcement and civilians for a shared cause.

"It makes me happy like I said we're getting the community together we're getting law enforcement together and we're all on the same team for a good cause. We all have such a love for animals and to be able to present BARCS with the check for $25,000 it's just going to help so many animals and it just makes us feel so great," Phipps said.

The next Amy Caprio Classic is scheduled for September 26, 2026, with competition open to all ages.

