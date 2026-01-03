Baltimore County Police detective passes away after experiencing medical emergency on New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Paul Hoke, a detective with the Baltimore County Police Department, has died.

Hoke was hospitalized on New Year's Eve after collapsing while working voluntary overtime.

Authorities say he died Friday afternoon at the hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was 49 years old.

Hoke joined the Baltimore County Police Department in 1995 and served for more than 30 years.

"We are forever grateful to the Hoke family for sharing Paul with us, for the sacrifices they made, and for their unwavering support," said Chief Robert McCullough. "His years of dedicated service and commitment to public safety reflect the character and work ethic that continue to distinguish the Baltimore County Police Department and its members among the best in the nation."

Officials say funeral arrangements will be released when they become available in coordination with the family.