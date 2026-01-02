Baltimore County Detective hospitalized after collapsing during voluntary overtime per police

TOWSON, Md. — 30-year-old veteran Detective P. Hoke of the Baltimore County Police Department has been hospitalized after he collapsed on New Year's Eve around 7:30pm.

Hoke, who is assigned to the Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, was working voluntary overtime when he fainted at Precinct 6, according to police.

Authorities say opportunities to volunteer for overtime are routinely offered to members throughout the Department.

Members are given the opportunity to volunteer for overtime up to 30 days in advance and/or on the day of the event, if needed.

The Department is asking the public to keep him and his family in prayer.