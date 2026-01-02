Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Baltimore County Detective hospitalized after collapsing during voluntary overtime per police

Baltimore County Police investigate 2 fatal crashes
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police investigate 2 fatal crashes
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — 30-year-old veteran Detective P. Hoke of the Baltimore County Police Department has been hospitalized after he collapsed on New Year's Eve around 7:30pm.

Hoke, who is assigned to the Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, was working voluntary overtime when he fainted at Precinct 6, according to police.

Authorities say opportunities to volunteer for overtime are routinely offered to members throughout the Department.

Members are given the opportunity to volunteer for overtime up to 30 days in advance and/or on the day of the event, if needed.

The Department is asking the public to keep him and his family in prayer.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR