PERRY HALL, Md. — Baltimore County is moving forward with plans to transform a 22-acre site on Gerst Road in Perry Hall into a passive park called HoneyGo Glen, and officials are asking for public input before the project heads to engineering.

The site currently features open fields, shrubs and a concrete pad. The county, in partnership with the White Marsh Recreation Council, purchased the land from the previous owner to make the park possible.

District 5 Councilman David Marks said the vision for the space is intentionally nature-forward.

Baltimore County plans nature-focused park at 22-acre Perry Hall site, seeks public input Baltimore County plans nature-focused park at 22-acre Perry Hall site, seeks public input

"So we have a lot of parks that are very active. HoneyGo Park is extremely active. We didn't want that here. We wanted this park to be largely passive with a lot of trails, wildlife areas, a few courts and pavilions, but a place that is basically very natural," said Marks.

Hundreds of residents have already provided input, and the county has used that feedback to develop a draft plan. Marks said the public still has a chance to shape the final version.

"We want people to come and look at that final draft that's up on the website, tell us what they like, and then we're gonna make a final plan and get that off to the engineers," said Marks.

Construction is still a few years away, though Marks said funding is already secured.

"The good news is the county has the funding to build this project. So once we have the community input meeting, uh, in August, uh, then it'll proceed to engineering and then hopefully construction within 2 years," said Marks.

While the overall direction of the park appears settled, Marks said there is still room for residents to influence the details.

"I think the general vision behind this property is largely set. I mean, people have told us over many years they wanna passive park, but folks can still come and provide input whether we get rid of this or add that. We're always welcoming that sort of input," said Marks.

The public input meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11 at HoneyGo Regional Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

