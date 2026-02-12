Baltimore County parents and teachers sound alarm over proposed budget

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County teachers made sure County Executive Kathy Klausmeier heard their message at Wednesday night's budget town hall, holding up signs saying, "Kathy Klausmeier, protect class size."

Educators and parents hope the Klausmeier doesn't approve of Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rodgers proposed budget.

Rogers said the district is prioritizing support for young learners and staff compensation improvements.

But parents are concerned because it would increase class sizes.

Parent Crystal Mercer said classes at Overlea High School already average at 30 to 35 students.

"Students are not getting the full attention that they need and deserve, the time to ask questions, to get their understanding of the material and the content," Mercer told us.

The nearly $2.5 billion dollar budget would also cut about 600 positions in the district.

Teacher Christine Phillips said she used to have 190 students until another teacher was hired to take off some of the load.

"It is important that that person's position stays there because my classes are way more equitable and I am able to do the part outreach that I need to do, do the one-on-one reteaching that I need to do because my classes sizes are now 25 instead of 30," Phillips said.

The President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Kelly Olds, told WMAR-2 News that they are stretched too thin already.

"We are frequently asked consistently in education to do more with less, and there's only so many hours in the day, and there's only so much we can do and so many resources that we can give," Olds said.

Klausmeier's office sent a statement in response saying,

"We are still in preliminary discussions with BCPS leadership, and it's important to note that the Board of Education has not yet passed its budget. The administration will continue to work with BCPS to ensure the budget is sustainable and fiscally responsible."

On Wednesday, Klausmeier added that the budget will be challenged by federal and state fiscal issues.