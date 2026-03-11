Baltimore County officials and neighbors address juvenile crime after White Marsh teen meet-up

PERRY HALL, Md. — After a teen meet-up gone wrong in White Marsh, Baltimore County Police, county officials, and neighbors put their heads together to combat juvenile crime.

A chaotic teen meet-up at White Marsh Mall and the Avenue left six kids arrested, two injured, and a community wondering how to fix the problem.

A Baltimore County Police captain said the issues started around 4:45 pm Saturday when two teens were arrested for trespassing.

Authorities say in the hours following, the crowd of rowdy kids grew until they vastly outnumbered police.

Michael Weiners told us that as a Perry Hall resident since 1976, it's a sad thing to hear about.

"The mall used to be the place to go on Friday or Saturday night. And it was always packed, and people had a good time. Now it seems that people are afraid to go there and have reservations about going there," Weiners said.

There was a report of a robbery, of juveniles physically assaulting another, of kids blocking the roads, and more.

Six kids were arrested with charges ranging from second-degree assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

The situation spurred a new crowd of attendees, like Councilman David Marks, at the Police Community Relations Council safety meeting in Perry Hall on Tuesday.

"We would welcome an increase in the police force, obviously. We would welcome enhanced security efforts. We would welcome any ideas for where these kids can go," Marks said.

Weiners thinks that could be a slippery slope.

"Do you wanna turn the mall into an armed camp? Which is going to drive people away more than anything."

Cameras weren't allowed in the meeting, but most people's questions were: How exactly can officials stop this from happening again?

Police told the room of attendees that they're open to working with lawmakers on legislation to crack down on meetups like this.

County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger is also saying there are many problems with the juvenile justice system.

Councilman Marks said the avenue's and the mall's parental guidances have already helped.

The avenue requires an adult 21 years or older to accompany children under 17.

It's the same with the mall on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.

But neighbors like Annette Karanja don't think it's enough.

"If we had more supports for young people, more youth activities, more open spaces that they can congregate and be constructive with their time," Karanja said.

Police handed out information with best safety practices and youth programs as we head into the summer.

