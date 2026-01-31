Baltimore County neighbors say snow cleanup is falling short

BALITMORE COUNTY, Md. — What grade would you give Baltimore County when it comes to snow cleanup on the roads?

Anneslie neighbor Jeff Gossett gives them a D minus.

"Baltimore County did a really bad job, especially on the Wynwood, Overbrook, Anneslie neighborhood. And then if you go to some of the Stoneleigh neighborhoods, they're pristine," Gossett said.

As we spoke, a plow came through the neighborhood but he says it doesn't make him feel any better.

"A plow coming through, yeah that's a great sign, but if we don't treat it with salt and we keep retreating it, it's not gonna get better."

A Baltimore County DPW spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that many crews worked several days without going home to salt and plow through 2700 miles of road in the county.

He went on to say crews have made all roads passable saying there's only so many places to put the snow.

Gossett doesn't buy it.

"That's not accurate. These are not passable. Two way streets have turned into one way streets."

Neighbor Kerri Kohen shared the same thoughts.

"They only got to plowing the roads clear, one lane clear not the whole road obviously, yesterday. Especially with us being on a corner, the side street was a huge mess," Kohen said.

The heavy ice has turned into a winter wonderland for kids, but for their parents it's more of a nuisance.

While Kohen understands how the snow not melting has made crews' jobs harder, she believes there's still more work for DPW to do.

"Where the intersections are to turn on to York rd, it's still one way so it's very risky when you have a car that wants to come out and a car that needs to come in but they're in the way of traffic," she said, "I think the only reason we're avoiding accidents is because there's not a lot of people driving still."

Gossett told us that he and the neighborhood president are looking into private contractors to help them plow their neighborhood.

Baltimore County DPW said crews are still out working.

For concerns about ice, snow removal, or roadside cleanups call 410-887-3560.