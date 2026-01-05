Baltimore County lowers flags to half-staff for fallen police detective

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier has ordered flags be flown at half-staff outside all County agencies in honor of Detective Paul Hoke, who passed away at the age of 49 after suffering a medical emergency while working an overtime shift on New Year's Eve.

Detective Hoke served with the Baltimore County Police Department for 30 years.

"We are forever grateful to the Hoke family for sharing Paul with us, for the sacrifices they made, and for their unwavering support," said Chief Robert McCullough. "His years of dedicated service and commitment to public safety reflect the character and work ethic that continue to distinguish the Baltimore County Police Department and its members among the best in the nation."

In addition to the half-staff flags, Hoke's detective vehicle and patrol car from Precinct 6-Towson have been draped in bunting in front of the Baltimore County Public Safety Building on Joppa Road.

Baltimore County Police Department

Officials say funeral arrangements will be released when available in coordination with the family.