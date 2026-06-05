TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is teaming up with local organizations to build a greener future.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier launched a new sustainability leadership coalition on Friday.

The group held its first meeting at Towson University, bringing together businesses, schools, and non-profits to collaborate on environmental initiatives.

Baltimore County launches sustainability coalition to boost green initiatives Baltimore County launches sustainability coalition to boost green initiatives

Members will share ideas on renewable energy solutions like solar power and waste reduction strategies.

The county's chief sustainability officer says these organizations have success stories that can help other coalition members achieve their own environmental goals.

"We know what to do. We know how to do it. Let's keep sharing these stories of the work and the impact that it's having as it grows to the scale that we're all so proud of, and use that to take on the challenges that we face now," said Gregory Stella.

The coalition plans to meet quarterly, while the county also works to increase its own renewable energy use. Currently at 39%, leaders plan to boost that figure to 55% by 2027.