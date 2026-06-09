MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County is rolling out more than 320 events and programs for residents as the school year comes to an end, ranging from outdoor activities to free meals for children.

Baltimore County has hundreds events for kids this summer Baltimore County has hundreds events for kids this summer

The county's summer lineup includes nature programs for all ages, canoeing and kayaking, and a summer basketball tournament. For those looking to stay cool indoors, the county has also planned activities for those who prefer to stay out of the heat.

The Screen on the Green series will feature 14 movies shown at parks across the county.

The Baltimore County Police Department is also ramping up efforts to keep the summer safe by increasing officer presence in high-traffic areas.

"From an operational standpoint residents can expect to see an increased and highly visible police presence in the Towson Town Center, the Avenue at White Marsh, the White Marsh Mall, and business districts throughout Owings Mills," Chief Robert McCullough said.

The county is also continuing its free summer lunch program at Baltimore County Public Library locations.

"Any child, 18 and younger can enjoy a meal, no questions asked. We know proper nutrition is vital to focus on educational and extracurricular activities," Ann Beegle, chief of external affairs for Baltimore County Public Library, said.

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