Baltimore County gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County gym teacher has been accused of inappropriately touching students.

Jordan Adams, 28, has been charged with multiple counts of second degree assault.

Baltimore County Police

Police say Adams allegedly inappropriately touched students at Northwest Academy in Baltimore County.

He has since been barred from BCPS property.

"Mr. Adams is on administrative leave and is barred from BCPS property. These charges represent a complete breach of trust, responsibility, and the law, and this alleged behavior will not be tolerated in BCPS. We hold our employees to a high standard and these allegations violate that," Phillip Robinson, principal of Northwest Academy, said in a letter to the school community.

This stems from an incident on March 11, when Adams allegedly would rub the victim's thigh.

Charging documents say Adams performed a TikTok dance in front of the victim as she was sitting down. He swayed his body as if he was spanking someone and kept saying, "Belt to a**."

Detectives reviewed video footage from the gym that day and determined the incident happened between 9:50 and 9:57 a.m.

During this time, detectives saw multiple instances of physical contact, specifically in the arm and head area.

Charging documents also reveal during the 2024-2025 school year, Adams walked up to her and said, "what's up bad b****." She ignored him and walked outside and he allegedly followed her and tapped her thigh asking her, "what's wrong."

Adams has been employed with BCPS since 2022. He has worked at Northwest Academy since August 2023.

He also worked as a Student Safety Assistant at Sudbrook Middle Magnet School in 2022.

Adams remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives are asking parents and family members of students to contact the Department at 410-887-7720, if they have additional information regarding Adams or believe their child may also be a victim.