Baltimore County firefighter suffers medical emergency while battling two-alarm fire in Glen Arm

GLEN ARM, Md. — Baltimore County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Glen Arm.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 12000 block of Long Green Pike at 11:17 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor and attic of the home.

All occupants were safely evacuated.

At 12:34 p.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials upgraded the incident to a second alarm.

Fire officials say a firefighter experienced a medical emergency while battling the blaze but refused transport at the scene.

The fire was extinguished at 2:08 p.m., and no other injuries were reported