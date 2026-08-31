Baltimore County firefighter suffers medical emergency while battling two-alarm fire in Glen Arm

GLEN ARM, Md. — Baltimore County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Glen Arm.
Officials say fire crews responded to the 12000 block of Long Green Pike at 11:17 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor and attic of the home.
All occupants were safely evacuated.
At 12:34 p.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials upgraded the incident to a second alarm.
Fire officials say a firefighter experienced a medical emergency while battling the blaze but refused transport at the scene.
The fire was extinguished at 2:08 p.m., and no other injuries were reported