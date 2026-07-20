Baltimore County fire crews battle boat blaze in Bowleys Quarters

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a boat fire in Bowleys Quarters on Monday.

Fire officials said the call came in at 4:45 p.m. for reports of a 35-foot boat fire in the water in the 100 block of Carroll Island Road.

The fire extended to a pier and a nearby boat.

Hot spots are now under control, according to fire officials, and no injuries were reported.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of the Environment were notified of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.