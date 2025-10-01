Baltimore County elementary students make threats as school safety concerns rise among parents

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County elementary school student made threats to students and staff, leaving parents worried about how they're going to keep their own kids safe.

Baltimore County Public Schools are showing a disturbing trend of students threatening their schools.

On Monday, the Harford Hills Elementary principal sent out a letter about a student who had a notebook with a list of students and staff they wanted to harm. The notebook also included threats of self harm.

The news came as a shock to Kelly Chase, who has two grandchildren in the school.

"I was a little shaken up I mean these are little kids so I'm very bothered by this. I was thinking maybe there was an adult involved with all this but from what I'm hearing it's a child doing this," Chase said.

The principal's letter says the student was removed from the class, but that does little to ease Chase's mind.

"I'm real nervous for my kids," Chase said. "If there's a list of names I'd like to know if one of our kids is on that list absolutely."

For parent Julienne Barrientos, the situation made her have conversations with her third grader she didn't think she would have to have this early.

"Thankfully she was not scared about it but as parents we were very scared for her and for the other kids as well," Barrientos said. "But even if she's at that age she still has to know because it's something that is currently happening all around us sad to say but it's something that she always has to be prepared for."

Harford Hills isn't the only county school dealing with threats.

On Tuesday, the Sandy Plains Elementary School principal sent out a letter about a student making threats to another student in class. That student was also removed from the classroom.

Baltimore County Police said the child, younger than 10 years old, was in crisis and is being evaluated by medical professionals.

All of this happened less than two weeks after another student at Sparrows Point Middle made threats towards the county school.

"I don't get it. I honestly don't understand it, I don't know depression, I don't know what causes this," Chase said.

There will be extra police patrols at Harford Hills following the threats.

Sandy Plains principal encourages parents to watch what their children are seeing on the news or searching on the internet.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

