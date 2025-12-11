Baltimore County boutique partners with crisis center for winter coat drive to help families

ROLAND PARK, Md. — A Baltimore County boutique is warming hearts and bodies this winter through a community coat drive to help women and children in need.

WATCH: Local boutique collects coats for domestic violence survivors Local boutique collects coats for domestic violence survivors

Octavia's Boutique, which has served the community since 1965, is partnering with the

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County this holiday season to collect gently used coats for domestic violence survivors.

"Many of our customers love to give back, so this is a great way for us to encourage people to shop local as well as to come in and bring in a coat, a gently used coat. We have tons of coats in the store already and were expecting many more," Betsy Wendell says.

Throughout the week, community members are encouraged to bring gently worn coats for women and children to the boutique.

The initiative supports some of the most vulnerable members of the community during the coldest months of the year.

Bradley Sensibaugh says the coat drive represents just one small way to support domestic violence victims and help them rebuild their lives.

"Partnerships like this is so vital to the health not only of the non-profit, but the health of

Baltimore County and the state because domestic violence is a real issue and it's not going away," Sensibaugh said.

Each year, the Family Crisis Center supports more than 5,000 families and individuals healing from domestic abuse. Many are staying in shelters or have lost everything when fleeing dangerous situations.

"Now more than ever, it's very cold outside, and if we can in some way give warmth, kindness, and love, that's really important, and I think what Betsy Wendell is doing is really kind of the most moving thing I've ever seen," said Vincent De Paul.

As an added incentive, the boutique is offering each donating customer a 20% discount on a store item as a thank-you.

"Many of our customers will come in with just bags of coats and they don't even want a discount they just want to support and bring in the coats and donate," Windell says.

The final opportunity to donate to this coat drive is Friday.

The Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County also has a 24-hour helpline for anyone who needs assistance 410-828-6390

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.