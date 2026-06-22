Baltimore County Board of Education appoints Dr. William Heiser as next superintendent

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Board of Education of Baltimore County has officially announced that Dr. William Heiser will become the next superintendent.

Dr. Heiser was selected following a nationwide search facilitated by executive search firm Ray and Associates and approved by State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey Wright.

Formerly serving as the Chief Operating Officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Dr. Heiser’s education career spans two decades, including time as a principal and various roles in central office leadership.

As COO, Dr. Heiser managed a $195 million capital budget, overseeing the delivery of multiple school construction projects.

Before becoming COO, he served as president of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore City from 2015 to 2023 and as principal of Catonsville High School in Baltimore County from 2013 to 2015.

Dr. Heiser earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from Loyola University Maryland, and a Doctorate in Education from Morgan State University.

“The Board conducted a thorough, nationwide search that attracted interest from highly qualified school leaders, administrators, and current superintendents. All of the candidates demonstrated a tremendous passion for education and ensuring Team BCPS students reach their highest potential,” said Jane Lichter, chair of the Board of Education. “Dr. Heiser’s passion, dedication, and strong commitment to academic excellence, systems improvement, and the development of high-performing, equitable school communities set him apart. The Board of Education is thrilled to work with him to continue moving our system forward. Baltimore County Public Schools has made significant strides over the past three years, and we are well poised for success. We believe his leadership and vision will serve the students, staff, and families of Team BCPS well.”

“I am deeply humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of this incredible school system,” said Dr. Heiser. “I will work diligently with the Board of Education to ensure that our system operates daily to serve, support, and inspire all members of Team BCPS while keeping students at the forefront of everything we do. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to build upon the outstanding work accomplished under Dr. Rogers’ leadership, and I am confident that, working together, we will take this system to the next level.”

The Board will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. to formally appoint Dr. Heiser, according to school officials.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell released a statement following Dr. Heiser's appointment:

“Dr. Heiser is a passionate, dedicated, innovative, and thoughtful educational leader who has served Maryland students in three school systems and three other educational settings over the course of his 28-year career. I have absolutely no doubt that he will be a superb leader for the students, families, and staff in Baltimore County and I look forward to continuing to work with him as a colleague in his new role.”