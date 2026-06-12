BALTIMORE COUNTY — Temperatures in the upper 90s had Baltimore County residents searching for ways to cool off, with many heading to Rocky Point State Park to take a dip in the bay or stopping at a local snowball stand for a frozen treat.

Sean Mair said he made the trip with a friend to enjoy the surroundings.

"We just came out here to enjoy the weather. The beach wasn't too far from where he lived, and we just wanted to get out, peaceful environment and just, spend time with my guy here," said Mair.

Beating the heating in Baltimore County with a dip in the bay and snowballs Baltimore County beats the summer heat with a dip in the bay and snowballs

For some, the outing was about soaking up the sun. For others, it was about being out of school.

"The reason why I came here is because my parents had asked me and the reason why I'm here is because I like to swim and I love water," said Imir Rowlette.

Nicholas Barraco said he finished his finals early and rewarded himself with a trip to the beach.

"Well, it's a nice sunny day. I thought I should go cool off because I don't wanna be standing outside in the heat. And just finished my finals, so I decided. You know, since I'm done, might as well celebrate by going to the beach."

For those who preferred to stay dry, The Friendly Snowball stand in Parkville was serving up the classics, including snowballs topped with marshmallow.

Whether it was a swim in the bay or a snowball in hand, residents across eastern Baltimore County found their own way to beat the heat.

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