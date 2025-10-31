Baltimore County announces $4 million in food assistance for residents

TOWSON, Md. — On Friday, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier announced that the County would use more than $4 million to help support residents and federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

In addition to furloughed federal workers missing paychecks, because of the shutdown, the USDA announced that SNAP benefits will be suspended beginning Saturday, November 1st.

In Baltimore County, around 100,000 people receive SNAP benefits each month.

"Baltimore County is stepping up to make sure families and federal employees in the County aren't left behind," says Klausmeier. "Food insecurity can happen quickly when paychecks stop, and we are helping to bridge that gap."

The County will spend $3 million on food security efforts, including the Community Assistance Network, Catonsville Emergency Assistance and the Maryland Food Bank.

Another $750,000 is going toward County vendors providing food access, like Meals on Wheels and MIK Industries.

Another $500,000 will be invested into other non-profit and philanthropic organizations in the county.

"I'm grateful to our partners on the County Council and in the community who are working to ensure no one in Baltimore County goes hungry," added Klausmeier.

This comes just one day after Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the state is investing $10 million in food banks and food bank partners across the state.

Around 670,000 Marylanders rely on SNAP benefits for food assistance.

More Baltimore County resources for Federal Workers and those in need can be found here.