Gov. Moore announces $10 million toward food banks in response to SNAP benefits lapse

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Today, Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency over the upcoming lapse in SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown, while at a food bank in Anne Arundel County.

"I hate the fact that we are here," he said.

His response is to put $10 million of state funding toward food banks and food bank partners.

Yesterday, during a legislative hearing, there were calls by both Democrats and Republicans for the Governor to tap into the Rainy Day fund to fully fund SNAP benefits for Marylanders.

The USDA has said it wouldn't reimburse states that cover that funding.

"What we are seeing from our federal administration is not just cruel, it's illegal," said Moore.

“For days, Governor Moore insisted there was nothing the state could do if federal food aid ran out,” said Republican Senator Stephen Hershey in a statement ahead of the announcement. “I challenged that position because Marylanders deserve a governor who acts, not one who blames. I’m glad to see the Governor finally stepping up to govern rather than to grandstand.”

The government shutdown has now entered its 30th day.

Around 670,000 Marylanders receive SNAP benefits.

The Department of Legislative Services said it would cost an estimated $123 million out of the rainy day fund to cover November SNAP benefits, which would put the Rainy Day fund at about 8%, well above it's 5% minimum.

The state of Maryland has joined several other states in suing the USDA over the pause in benefits, a hearing on a temporary restraining order was scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

"In Maryland, we take care of each other," said Moore, "that's who we are."

To President Trump, he said, "Stop this shutdown now."

