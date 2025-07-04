At least $50,000 worth of equipment stolen from Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — For Brian Ball and his members, the fire station is like their second home. So when volunteers arrived Thursday morning to a busted door and missing equipment, it felt like their house had been broken into.

"You kinda feel violated, you know, somebody comes into your house, takes your stuff, takes away a little of the sense of security you have about your house," Ball told WMAR-2 News.

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspects used a tool to pry open the bay door to the Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company's firehouse. They then stole rescue equipment including forcible entry tools like this one.

"This is a Halligan bar," Ball said as he showed WMAR-2 News the piece of equipment on Friday. "We use it for search and rescue; it extends your arms when you’re in a building in a fire. We use it for prying, we use it for breaking down dry wall, opening doors, things like that."

In the wrong hands, these tools can be used for further criminal activity and burglaries.

"The possibilities are endless for what you want to do with it," Ball said.

He estimates the stolen equipment is worth at least $50,000, and they keep finding more missing items.

"It's not something you're gonna come up with in one fundraiser, that's for sure."

And taking from those who give their time and service to the community feels like an especially low blow.

"We're here to do good for the community. We always want to do better. When things like this set us back that we can't control, it's frustrating. But we just have to take it one day at a time and keep pushing forward."

They'll still be able to respond to calls, but they'll have fewer tools in their toolbox until they get everything replaced.

Baltimore County Police are trying to track down the suspects. In the meantime, Chief Ball asks the community to be on the lookout.

"The tools are gonna be specific to things that you're gonna see on fire equipment. If you see people that you're not really looking for - that shouldn't have them, just call somebody and let them know."

There are cameras inside the firehouse, but the footage didn't provide a lot of identifiable information. The fire company plans to beef up their security even more. Chief Ball says this happens more often you think.

"I learned a lot yesterday after it happened to us," he said. "I've heard of at least three other companies in Maryland that have been targeted and hit for basically the same type of stuff and a large company in Pennsylvania. I mean people are very brazen these days."

If you see anything suspicious or know anything about the case, call Baltimore County Police at this number: 410-887-4636