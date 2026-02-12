As snow, ice finally melt, city and county crews anticipate potholes

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Water trickling down the road means the snow is finally melting, nearly three weeks after it first arrived. After days of moving snow, crews will be up against a new problem: potholes.

"We have a very experienced crew, and we know when we have the thaws after the storms, that potholes are expected," said Ron Snyder, spokesman for Baltimore County Department of Public Works.

Leaders across the city and counties say their crews are at-the-ready to fill those potholes.

Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation is responsible for 2,600 miles of road. DPW sends repair requests to one of 11 highway shops, like on Perry Road in Nottingham.

Snyder says they'll usually have a pothole repaired within a day or so.

If you have a pothole to report, you can call 311 or use the BaltCoGo app.

"I've used it myself on several occasions, where I've seen a pothole in my neighborhood. I filled out the form. I've gotten updates through email and they tell me when it's actually completed," Snyder said.

READ MORE: With warming temperatures - expect more potholes!

"Harford County DPW crews deal with filling potholes year round," a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News in email correspondence. "Following the recent winter storm — including plowing and salting operations, along with repeated freezing and thawing — Harford County DPW crews will be actively addressing potholes on county roads. Residents are encouraged to report potholes or other issues using the county’s YouClickWeFix mobile app.

"They can also find the proper form to submit on the county website by searching YouClickWeFix, or by contacting Citizen Affairs at citizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3420. All submissions will receive feedback from a representative of county government," the statement concluded.

"This is pothole season. When you use the amount of salt we have used on our roads treating our roads for our ice and the snow in recent weeks, there will be potholes formed," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday.

This week, Scott urged city residents to call their requests in.

"We're just asking everyone to call them in to 311. Tagging the mayor on Instagram is fine, but if you want the mayor to be able to hold that agency accountable, call them into 311," Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.