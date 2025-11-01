TOWSON, Md. — Anneslie neighbors don't play around when it comes to Halloween.

Many homes up and down the street were decked out with ghosts, lights, and of course skeletons.

The neighborhood put together a decorating competition.

It was pretty spooky in Anneslie on Halloween night Anneslie neighbors celebrate Halloween with neighborhood party

"As soon as I saw there was a category for best use of skeletons 'I was like 'Babe, you got this, this is in the bag for you.' Who else has a better use of skeletons in our entire neighborhood? I think no one," said Jennifer McMenamin.

McMenamin was right, as she and her wife won the competition.

But she told WMAR-2 News that her wife is the mastermind behind the decor and she means business.

"She starts scouring the internet probably in mid August to come up with a plan. We have to buy more skeletons. We had to build a loft in our shed to add space for skeleton storage. And this year once she came up with the band theme, then we had to acquire hair, we had to acquire vintage rock t shirts which involved many trips to the goodwill."

As the sun went down, more kids came out going door to door, candy bags in hand.

Seven-year-olds Caroline and Sevvi told us what their favorite part of trick or treating is.

"Probably seeing other friends too," Sevvi said.

"Dressing up," Caroline added.

For neighbor Leslie Durum, she loves what her community can do for the youth in the area on the holiday.

"Watching the kids have a good time and feel safe and excited, the build up, the anticipation, the costumes, the joy - that's my favorite part."

The Anneslie community Halloween party will continue next year.