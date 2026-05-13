Alleged Towson Peeping Tom claims to have been dumpster diving, police disagree

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have charged two additional suspects connected to an ongoing peeping tom investigation.

We first reported on a 55-year-old man named Andrade Nehemiah Robinson, from Baltimore City, being charged related to at least 12 such incidents in and around Towson.

On Wednesday criminal summons were issued for 56-year-old Daniel F. Sell and 53-year-old Johnnie Wade Jr. for similar reports.

WMAR-2 News obtained charging documents shedding light on what led to Robinson's arrest.

It all started in September of 2025.

Officers were alerted of a man filming someone inside a ground level unit at Donnybrook Apartments on Knollwood Road.

Over the next several months, more and more complaints came in.

On April 28, 2026 a tipster provided detectives with a license plate number belonging to Robinson.

A check of 911 call records noted that Robinson was chased down by police in 2024 after being caught looking through home windows in the same area. It appears Robinson was released without charges following that encounter.

All this culminated in a May 8, 2026 surveillance operation in which investigators observed Robinson peering through windows at the Rodgers Forge Apartments.

When officers confronted him this time Robinson again ran.

Upon being caught Robinson denied looking through windows, instead claiming to be dumpster diving.

He did, however, admit to frequent the Donnybrook and Rodgers Forge Apartments.

"It should be noted that at no point was defendant Robinson seen close to or looking into dumpsters or trashcans in the area," police write in charging documents.

Robinson has since been released on home detention.

Baltimore County Police

As for Sell and Wade. Charging documents state each of them were captured on Ring cameras looking into apartments at Donnybrook in the middle of the night.

In Sell's case a report was filed on April 28, the same day Robinson's car was seen in the area.

Wade's allegations stem from an incident on March 19.

So far it's unclear if all three men were working together to commit the alleged acts.