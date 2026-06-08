48-year-old killed in Baltimore County crash Saturday night

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A crash leaves a 48-year-old dead in Baltimore County.

It happened on Saturday around 10:25pm at the intersection of Hanover Pike and Weywood Drive.

Authorities say a 2017 Lexus was going south on Hanover Pike when a 2011 Honda Crosstour, which was going north, crossed over into the southbound lane. Both vehicles would then collide.

The driver and the passenger of the Lexus are being treated for serious injuries.

48-year-old Charmaine Mouzon, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.