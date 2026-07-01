46-year-old woman missing, last seen at Skyzone in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — 46-year-old Kimberly Gordon is missing, and Baltimore County police are asking for the help of the public to find her.

Officials say she was last seen on June 21, 2026, around 2 p.m. behind Sky Zone, located at 8645 Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.

Gordon is 5 ft 1 in tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

She was driving a white 2024 Hyundai Elantra with a wide-load sign and stickers saying her name and phone number on the side windows.

County police believe she was involved in a car crash on the same day in which she may have gotten a head injury as a result.

Her Elantra has been recovered. Kim was originally reported missing by the Lopatcong Township Police Department in New Jersey.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives immediately at 410-887-3700 or 410-887-4636.

